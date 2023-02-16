Man found shot dead in a car next to Broward high school and middle school, police say

A man was found shot dead Wednesday night in the driver’s seat of a car parked near a high school, middle school and elementary school, Davie police said.

The car was parked in the 6700 block of Southwest 39th Street, next to Nova High School and Nova Middle School and a quarter mile east of Davie Elementary School. The car was found around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this can call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or, to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).