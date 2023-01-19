Man found shot dead in car just off of Pio Nono Avenue in Macon Thursday morning

A man was found shot dead in a car early Thursday morning just off of Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Ishmael Hassan Saleem, 47, was found shot in the chest at about 2 a.m. on the 2300 block of Lincoln Street, just east of Pio Nono near Interstate 75. He was unresponsive and lying in his car, the statement said.

Saleem was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by staff. His death marks the third homicide in Macon this year, including the shooting of a teen Jan. 9.

There were no other details on the shooting in the sheriff’s office statement.