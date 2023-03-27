Man found shot dead on Carroll Street in Akron's University Park neighborhood

A 63-year-old man was found shot dead in Akron's University Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner's office said that an anonymous caller on Saturday reported an unresponsive person lying along a walking trail behind an address in the 600 block of Carroll Street. First responders found the man lying in a grassy area next to the walking trail with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The medical examiner's office will release additional information once the man is positively identified and his family is notified.

Akron police have not released any information on the cast at this time.

