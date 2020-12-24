A man was found shot dead on a Dania Beach street. BSO has ‘persons of interest.’

Carli Teproff

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of a shooting Wednesday night found a man lying in a Dania Beach street with a fatal gunshot wound.

On Thursday, BSO said that detectives located a vehicle and “persons of interest” in the shooting.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Southwest 51st Court. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead in the street.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

BSO said that Investigators were led to the 1100 block of Northeast 16th Court in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon where they found “a vehicle and persons of interest.”

No other information — including what led investigators to that address — was released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information is asked to call BSO Homicide Det. Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

