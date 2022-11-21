Man killed in shooting near Des Moines apartment complex

Des Moines police are investigating a homicide.

Detectives say there are two scenes related to the incident. One is where the victim died; the other is where the incident unfolded.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Waterview Crossing Apartments off Pacific Highway.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the incident played out just down the street, near the Bay Club Apartments.

“Just heard a lot of shooting, at least 20 rounds, 30 rounds,” said Zach Muna, who lives across from the Bay Club Apartments.

Detectives were there all night gathering information, with over a dozen evidence markers laid out across the road.

“My son ran out from the room, and we didn’t hear any screaming or any cars or anything, so it’s a little unusual, but it’s pretty crazy,” said Muna.

Police closed off a small section of South 224th Street, trapping dozens of residents inside their homes. Others were unable to get back in.

“I was on my way home from work, and I saw this, and I was hoping it wasn’t another shooting,” said a a man who only gave his first name, Matt, who lives in the area.

Muna said he’s aware of the crime that happens in the city but says this neighborhood is pretty quiet.

However, this latest incident worries him.

“Yeah, it’s concerning. I got up to go check on my son, and he was already awake, so it’s very scary. He was scared of the window. He was pointing at it. He was, ‘Oh no,’” said Muna.

Police say they have no suspect or leads at the moment. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Des Moines Police Department tip line at 206-870-6871 or phscrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.