Man found shot dead on driveway of new house is Raleigh’s 4th homicide this week

Raleigh police are investigating the city’s fourth fatal shooting this week.

A man was found shot to death just before noon Friday in the driveway of a newly built house on Honey Ivy Lane, Lt. Jason Borneo told The News & Observer.

His name has not been released.

The house is in a new development off Old Milburnie Road east of Interstate 540, reported ABC 11, The N&O’s news partner. The development is on the eastern edge of the city,

ABC11 footage showed around a dozen police cars surrounding new homes and lots under construction. Grass does not yet appear on the residential street.

Police have released no information on the victim, a possible suspect or details from their preliminary investigation.

Police and investigators remain on-scene late Friday afternoon, Borneo said. There is no current threat to the community.

Officers on the scene said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, WRAL reported.

It’s the fourth fatal shooting in Raleigh in a week.

A man died from his gunshot injuries after being shot on New Bern Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Later that same night, a man and a baby boy were shot and killed in a north Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday night. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested.

Homicides, fatal shootings up

As of May 25, there had been 18 homicides in Raleigh, including 16 fatal shootings, according to police.

Those numbers were up from 13 homicides, including 10 fatal shootings, in 2021 and nine homicides, including seven fatal shootings, in 2020.

The N&O has asked the Police Department for more current numbers.