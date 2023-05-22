Man found shot dead in encampment under I-17 freeway in Phoenix

On Sunday evening, a man was found dead at an encampment under the Interstate 17 Maricopa Freeway in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and the I-17 Freeway Access Road regarding a suspect with a gun. When they arrived, they did not locate the subject but did hear gunshots in the area, police said.

Officers say they were directed to an encampment under the freeway near 3rd Street where they located a man with gunshot wounds. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) to provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

