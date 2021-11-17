Man found shot dead in Gardner Park on northeast side

Indianapolis police are investigating a man's death after he was found shot dead in Gardner Park on Tuesday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the northeast-side park about 8 p.m. to a report of a person possibly shot. Police said a man with a gunshot wound was found in a more "remote" part of the park near a neighborhood to the southwest.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officer William Young said investigators are determining what happened leading up to the shooting, noting that the scene is physically "larger" than what they typically handle.

Gardner Park is 9 acres, according to Indy Parks and Recreation.

"This is a very active investigation," Young said. "We'll be out here for some time trying to piece together exactly what occurred."

Additional officers were called to the park and continued to arrive two hours after the shooting to find evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man shot to death in Gardner Park