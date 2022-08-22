Man found shot dead inside home on Jacksonville’s westside
Jacksonville homicide detectives are working a shooting death investigation on the city’s westside early this morning.
Officers were called to a home on Kingston Street, near Edgewood and Commonwealth. A man was found shot dead inside the home.
Several other people were in the home at the time, including kids. No one else was hurt.
JSO says they don’t believe there is an outstanding suspect, but did not announce any arrests during a briefing around 5:30 am.
This is a developing story, refresh for updates.
