Man found shot dead inside home on Jacksonville’s westside

Rich Jones
·1 min read

Jacksonville homicide detectives are working a shooting death investigation on the city’s westside early this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Kingston Street, near Edgewood and Commonwealth. A man was found shot dead inside the home.

Several other people were in the home at the time, including kids. No one else was hurt.

LISTEN: Jessica Barreto live update at 6:17 am on Jacksonville’s Morning News

JSO says they don’t believe there is an outstanding suspect, but did not announce any arrests during a briefing around 5:30 am.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

