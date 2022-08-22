Man found shot dead inside home on Jacksonville’s westside

Jacksonville homicide detectives are working a shooting death investigation on the city’s westside early this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Kingston Street, near Edgewood and Commonwealth. A man was found shot dead inside the home.

Several other people were in the home at the time, including kids. No one else was hurt.

JSO says they don’t believe there is an outstanding suspect, but did not announce any arrests during a briefing around 5:30 am.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

JSO has confirmed one man is dead. JSO and JFRD found this man dead inside a home on Kingston St, suffering from a gunshot wound. There were several witnesses inside the home. I’ve got more details coming up on @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/a9rCbl8bVw — Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) August 22, 2022