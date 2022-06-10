A man was found shot dead inside a car in Miami-Dade. Detectives searching for clues

A man was found shot dead inside a car in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said.

The overnight homicide investigation has stretched into Friday morning, with detectives searching for clues on who killed him in the area of Northwest 99th Terrace and 25th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said they responded to the area around 11:20 p.m. Thursday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies officers to gunfire in an area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined he died from his wounds.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

This article will be updated.