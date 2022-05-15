Man found shot dead inside of car in Hickory Hill, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was found shot dead inside of a car.

Officers responded to the 3700 Block of Hickory Hill Road for a man down call just before 2:30 p.m. on May 14.

Upon arrival, officers found a man slumped behind the wheel of a car suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

According to officials, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: