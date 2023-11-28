Man found shot dead inside a car near Miami International Airport area, police say

Police are investigating the death of a man found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds near Miami International Airport Tuesday morning.

The car was parked around 10 a.m. near Northwest 28th Street and 37th Avenue., a Miami-Dade County police spokesman said.

Since no gun was found at the scene, police determined the man’s death was not suicide, the spokesman said.

The shooting is under investigation by Miami-Dade homicide detectives, the spokesman said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.