Man found shot dead inside a crashed vehicle in west Phoenix

A man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle on Sunday night, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 11 p.m. Sunday near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, police said. There, they found a car crashed into a fence behind a business with Leonel Pineda-Valdez, 27, inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting occurred prior to Pineda-Valdez getting inside his vehicle. Police say the shooting appears to have taken place behind a building on the northwest corner of the intersection and after the shooting, Pineda-Valdez got inside his vehicle and drove into the fence.

Police said any suspects were still outstanding as of Monday afternoon, and detectives were investigating what led up to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 27-year-old found shot and killed inside a crashed vehicle in Phoenix