Man found shot dead inside vehicle; Glendale police investigating

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

Glendale police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area of 83rd and West Glendale avenues on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. to reports of a man who was shot inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the driver's seat of the vehicle who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to the police statement.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The situation is currently under investigation as the details behind the shooting remain unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

