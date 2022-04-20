Man found shot dead in Memphis, police say

A man was found shot dead overnight in Memphis.

Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 3200 block of Princeton and found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no suspect information is available.

Call 901.528.CASH with any tips.

