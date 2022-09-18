Man found shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood early Saturday afternoon.

Stockbridge Police Department told Channel 2 Action News, they responded to the intersection of Monarch Village way and Brookwater Drive around 4:30 p.m. where they located a man dead in the street.

At this time, the victim has not been identified and police are working to identify a suspect.

