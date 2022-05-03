Man found shot dead near apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas: police

A man was found shot to death Monday night outside of a Kansas City, Kansas apartment building, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the Brougham Estates apartment complex in the 1900 block of N. 73rd Terrace on a reported shooting, Officer T.J. Tomasic, a police spokesman, said in a statement Monday night. Responding officers found the man outside of a building there who had been killed of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police did not disclose additional information, including what possibly led up to the shooting or suspect information. The identity of the victim was being withheld by police pending notification of his family.

On the scene Wednesday night, Kansas City, Kansas police investigators remained in the area to collect evidence and search for potential witnesses to the shooting. A large part of a parking lot at the rear of the building remained blocked off with police tape.

The slaying is the fifth in Kansas City, Kansas since Friday. Over the weekend, three separate shootings ended with four people killed arcross the city, bringing its homicide tally to 15 for the year, according to data maintained by The Star.

The killing is being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.