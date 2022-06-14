Man found shot dead near his car on a Little Havana street, Miami police say

Miami police
Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday on a Miami street, police said.

Officers went to Southwest 12th Avenue and 8th Street in Little Havana around 3:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies police about gunfire in the area.

Police said they found a man shot dead in the area. Detectives believe the man is in his late 30s. The man was standing outside his car when he got into an argument with someone and was then shot, police said.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, which is closed for the investigation. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

This bulletin will be updated.

