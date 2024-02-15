Man found shot dead outside CA home a decade ago, cops say. Now there’s an arrest

An arrest has been made nearly a decade after a man was found shot and killed outside a California home, police say.

Daniel Coriz, 42, was found “lying outside” a San Diego home around midnight on May 11, 2014, the San Diego Police Department said in a Tuesday, Feb. 13, news release.

He had been shot once in the torso, police said.

Paramedics arrived at the home, police said, but Coriz died on scene.

Police said an investigation revealed two men, who were wearing “black hooded sweatshirt(s)” and bandannas to cover their face, approached Coriz before one of them fired “several rounds” at him.

Throughout the decade, San Diego police said they investigated the case, leading to the identification of Sonny Estrada, 50, as a suspect in Coriz’s death.

Estrada, who was in “custody for an unrelated charge,” was booked on one count of murder Feb. 9, police said.

