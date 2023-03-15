Man found shot dead in parking lot in Arlington, Jacksonville police say

A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Arlington on Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 900 block of North Arlington Road just before 8 a.m.

They found a man in his 40s with at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are interviewing possible witnesses, but no suspect description or suspect vehicle description is available at this time.

Police said it is unknown if the victim was armed.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

