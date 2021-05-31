Man found shot, dead in Riverview apartment complex

Romy Ellenbogen, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

A man who was shot in the upper body crashed his car in the apartment parking lot where detectives believe he was shot, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office got the call at about 11 p.m. Sunday for the Riverview incident. An apartment resident saw the driver crash his car in the lot in the 10000 block of Zackary Circle.

Deputies found the man dead in the car and said he had upper body trauma. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. No other information has been made available.

