Man, 25, found shot to death Sunday in Fairlawn parking lot

A 25-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in a parking lot in Fairlawn.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was found by Fairlawn police at about 1:45 p.m. in a parking lot in the 100 block of Buffington Road, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:03 p.m.

The area is a residential neighborhood that includes apartments west of South Miller Road. Buffington runs between Chamberlain and Bancroft roads.

An autopsy is planned for Monday.

