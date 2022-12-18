Man found shot and dead in vehicle early Sunday in Independence, police investigate

A man was found dead inside a vehicle early Sunday in Independence, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Brookside Avenue, where they found a deceased man inside a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the Independence Police Department. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the incident and have no suspect information.

The killing was the 16th homicide in Independence this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There were 10 killings at this time last year.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.