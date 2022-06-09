Man found shot to death at apartment in NE ABQ

Jun. 9—A man was found fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers responded to reports of a shooting at Sun Plaza Apartments, near Montgomery and Jefferson NE.

He said police found a man in the complex dead from at least one gunshot wound. Del Greco said officers are working to identify the victim and suspect in the incident.

He did not give any other details.