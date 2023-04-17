Man found shot to death at Auburn park

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to a fatal shooting early Monday.

Shortly after midnight, officers were dispatched to Auburn Environmental Park at 413 Western Avenue Northwest after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man with several gunshot wounds, according to Auburn Police Department spokesperson Kolby Crossley.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Video from the scene showed the victim’s car being towed away.

Crossley said no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD tip line at 253-288-7403.

This story is developing.