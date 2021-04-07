Man found shot to death in backyard of home in Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Apr. 7—Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Officers from the Zone 2 station in the North Side responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive man in the 2800 block of McDowell Street at about 12:30 a.m., according to a city public safety spokeswoman.

The victim was found in the backyard of a residence where he was pronounced died.

His identity has not yet been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives from the police bureau's Major Crimes and the Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene

