Man found shot to death blocks from where gunfire was reported in Independence

A man was found shot to death late Wednesday, blocks from where the sound of shots was reported in Independence, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to investigate the report of gunfire shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 39th and South Lynn streets, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

Before arriving, police received a call saying there was a person lying on a sidewalk near 39th and South Pleasant Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Taylor said.

The man’s identity was being withheld until family could be notified. There was no suspect information.

The killing is Independence’s eighth homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, Independence had recorded five homicides.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).