Man found shot to death in car in Allegheny County

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man in Wilkinsburg.

The man was found shot inside his vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

TRENDING NOW:

At least 2 people hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side, 1 in critical condition 1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner 80-year-old woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County VIDEO: Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts