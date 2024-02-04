Man found shot to death after car stops at intersection, opens fire, GBI says

A man has been charged in connection to a murder in south Georgia that occurred earlier this week, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Tifton police responded to a shooting on West 17th Street and South Central Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Brendan Rashad Burns dead from gunshot wounds.

An investigation determined that a car stopped at the intersection and was then hit by gunfire.

A suspect, identified as 34-year-old Xavier Sean Ross, was found at Tift Regional Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

He will be taken to Tift County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

Burns’ body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080, or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

