Man found shot to death in car near DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot near an apartment complex on Northern Avenue on Friday at 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man sitting in a car who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Authorities have not released any information regarding suspects or what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

