Man found shot to death after car crashes, flips upside down in Wake County

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car crash Thursday night.

Deputies were called around 9 p.m. to help firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel with a car crash on Zebulon Road near Barham Siding Road.

A man was inside a vehicle that had been heading toward Zebulon on Zebulon Road.

Witnesses said the vehicle ran off the road, hit an embankment, flipped upside down in the road, according to a news release.

Deputies found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the man’s name or any other details. The release did not say whether this is a homicide investigation.

Anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.