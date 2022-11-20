Man found shot to death in car on northwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating after a man, who had been shot, was discovered about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in a car in front of a home on the northwest side.Indianapolis Emergency Services responded to the scene in the 1900 block of North Harding Street and pronounced the man dead.

IMPD officials said in a press release that they believe the man was shot overnight.

Indianapolis has seen more than 190 homicides this year to date.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a tip online.

