Man found shot to death Christmas morning inside a Hopewell residence

HOPEWELL — A man was shot to death early Christmas morning inside a residence in the city's east endafter what police said was an argument.

The person who called police said they were awakened around 6 a.m. by yelling and then gunfire at the house in the 1700 block of Davis Lane. According to reports, the caller fled the house with young children in tow before notifying authorities.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victim dead inside the residence. His name was withheld pending notification of family members.

There was no one else at the house.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Police Criminal Investigations Division at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.

