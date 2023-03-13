Man found shot to death in Clairton

A man was shot to death this morning in Clairton.

Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Miller Avenue around 7:24 a.m. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

