Man found shot to death in Columbia Tusculum

Cincinnati police identified a man shot and killed on the city’s east side Thursday night as 23-year-old Jeremiah Binders.

Officers said they found Binders face down and suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:14 p.m. in the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, according to police.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call investigators at 513-352-3542.

