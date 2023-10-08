Man found shot to death in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Covington early Sunday morning, according to the Covington Police Department.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of Bluebird Road and Loon Lane. They were flagged down in the 200 block of Loon Lane regarding a man who had been shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Harkeem Kirby of Mason, Tenn. Police were able to determine that Kirby was the driver of the Black GMC Yukon that had left the roadway and struck a house.

The Covington Fire Department and Tipton EMS made the scene and pronounced the man dead around 1 a.m.

Officers were reportedly able to locate shell casings on the scene.

The Covington Police Department says that officers located a second crime scene at 241 Loon Lane where multiple rounds had struck the home. Officers had to make a forced entry into the residence to ensure no one had been injured, but they were unable to make contact with the homeowner.

According to police, neighbors assisting detectives reviewed their home security footage and determined a second victim and the suspect fled on foot after the vehicle crashed into the house.

Police say the suspect was possibly wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and white shoes. He is also said to have been armed with an assault rifle.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

