A man was found shot to death in his Coweta home, no arrests have been made

Deputies are on the hunt for those responsible for breaking into a Coweta County home and shooting a 41-year-old man to death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 23, Coweta County deputies were called to a home on Geter Circle in Newnan. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found 41-year-old Omar Stegall dead from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, there was evidence of forced entry.

Officials did not say if the victim knew the person who killed him.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday, Coweta County officials began requesting the public’s help in the murder of Stegall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Gorringe via email or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for the arrest of the suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



