A man was found shot to death in his Coweta home, no arrests have been made
Deputies are on the hunt for those responsible for breaking into a Coweta County home and shooting a 41-year-old man to death.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On April 23, Coweta County deputies were called to a home on Geter Circle in Newnan. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found 41-year-old Omar Stegall dead from a gunshot wound.
According to investigators, there was evidence of forced entry.
Officials did not say if the victim knew the person who killed him.
TRENDING STORIES:
2 Georgia cities rank in top 100 best places to live in U.S.
On Friday, Coweta County officials began requesting the public’s help in the murder of Stegall.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Gorringe via email or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for the arrest of the suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: