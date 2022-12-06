Man found shot to death in crashed car, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death in a crashed car.

Police said it happened in Hyde Park at 1221 Tunica around 5:57 p.m.

MPD said they found a man inside a crashed car

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No suspect info was given at this time.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories