Man found shot to death in crashed car, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death in a crashed car.

Police said it happened in Hyde Park at 1221 Tunica around 5:57 p.m.

MPD said they found a man inside a crashed car

At 5:57 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica. One male shooting victim was located inside a crashed vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/YjqalF9v5W — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 6, 2022

