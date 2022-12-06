Man found shot to death in crashed car, police say
The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death in a crashed car.
Police said it happened in Hyde Park at 1221 Tunica around 5:57 p.m.
MPD said they found a man inside a crashed car
At 5:57 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica. One male shooting victim was located inside a crashed vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect info was given at this time.
Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/YjqalF9v5W
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 6, 2022
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
No suspect info was given at this time.
Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: