Man found shot to death on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Officers responded to a shooting at 1:58 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

As of Monday morning, police had not released his name but said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at 919-560-4440, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

As of Sept. 10, there had been 28 homicides reported in Durham, down from 35 by that date last year and a five-year average by that date of 36, according to police statistics.

As of Sept 10, there also had been a total of 172 people reported shot in Durham, 27 of them fatally. Both numbers were down slightly from last year.

The Durham City Council is scheduled to vote today on several measures to fight gun violence, including a one-year trial run of ShotSpotter. The gunshot surveillance service uses acoustic sensors to alert police to the sounds of possible gunfire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.