Man found shot to death east of downtown Durham, police say

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning that has shut down Park Avenue between Lathrop and Holloway streets east of downtown.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to a shooting call in the 800 block of Park Avenue. They found man who was pronounced dead at the scene. .

The street will remain closed for several hours while police investigate, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

Police have not released the name or age of the man or any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Strickland at 919-560-4440, ext. 29536 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.