Man found shot to death at Fresno apartment complex. What police know
Police on Monday morning were investigating a fatal shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification about 4:30 a.m. from the area of Ashlan and Fruit avenues, according to police.
A man was found in the apartment complex southwest of that intersection.
He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to police.
No other information on the homicide has been released.