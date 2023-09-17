Man found shot to death in front yard, police say

The Tavares Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Saturday evening.

According to a news release, police officers received a 911 call from a neighbor saying a man was shot.

Police said they found a man lying in the front yard with several gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home near County Drive and Highland Avenue.

The man later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they are still working to find out what happened, but based on initial information from the scene, it appears to be an isolated incident.

