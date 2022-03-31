Man found shot to death in front yard of Stone Mountain home

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Stone Mountain neighborhood.

Residents in the Water’s Edge subdivision off Rockbridge Road have a lot of questions about this deadly shooting.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan is out in the neighborhoodm where he said crime scene investigators had been all morning.

Police and neighbors told Regan that the victim is a young man, possibly 21 years old, who was found shot to death in the front yard of a home.

He was discovered around 8 a.m. Thursday, but investigators believed he was shot sometime overnight.

Regan spoke to some neighbors, who said the deadly shooting is unnerving.

“It’s really, really hard to believe because this is a quiet, beautiful neighborhood and I was so shocked. I was coming in the house (and saw all the) action going on, so I just said to turn around and come back to see what happened,” neighbor Sandra Holloway said.

Investigators have not released the name of the man who was killed.

Regan will have the latest on this developing story, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

