Man found shot to death in Hampton home

A 24-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday morning inside his Hampton home.

Hampton police were called to the residence, located in the 2900 block of Threechopt Road, at 5:20 a.m. The home is off Big Bethel Road, near the intersection with Mercury Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man was shot while inside his residence.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about a potential suspect or suspects to call 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com