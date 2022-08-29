Man found shot to death inside of his car in DeKalb County, police say
DeKalb County police are investigating after learning of a man who was shot to death inside of his vehicle, police say.
Police say they responded to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a person shot call.
When they arrived, they located a man believed to be in his 20s’ inside of his vehicle who had been shot multiple times.
Witnesses told police several men approached the vehicle on foot and began shooting.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
We have a photographer headed to the scene and will have more information on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
