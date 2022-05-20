Man found shot to death inside car that crashed into building in Versailles

A man was found shot to death inside a car that crashed into a building in Versailles early Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 4700 block of Walnut Street around 12:41 a.m.

Around 15 minutes later at 12:55 a.m., a man, who police called a suspect, turned himself in to the White Oak police.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

