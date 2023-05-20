Man found shot to death inside car near DeKalb County club, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday.

Authorities said on Friday at 11:47 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot at the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Cedar Grove Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s inside a vehicle at the intersection who was dead.

Investigators determined that the victim had been shot to death.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to police, the incident began in the parking lot of Club Blaze on Moreland Avenue.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: