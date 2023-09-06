Man found shot to death inside SUV months after step-brother was killed at same troubled complex

South Fulton police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside his SUV.

The shooting happened at the Camelot Condominiums around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed that 39-year-old Wendell Lowe died in the shooting.

The victim’s family told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that he didn’t live at the complex. His mother wants action to shut the place down.

“Camelot is nothing but a death wish,” Germaine Jett said.

Officers found Jett’s son inside his SUV. He hit the rear of two cars and came to a rest against the side of a mini-van after getting shot. Gehlbach spotted shattered windows and multiple bullet holes in the driver’s door.

“All I got was call saying my son was dead,” Jett said.

Lowe’s family said his step-brother was also shot and killed in this same condo complex at the beginning of June.

“How many more young Black men are going to get killed in these apartments before y’all shut em down?”

Channel 2 Action News has reported over the years about the issues residents have had at the apartment complex.

South Fulton Mayor Khalid has vowed to clean up Camelot after living there for several months after he took officer last year. But Lowe’s mother said she is just tired of talking.

“I need for you to say what you’re going to do and do what you’re going to say,” Jett said.

The mayor now says it’s time to shut down the condos.

“If I had the power as mayor alone, to close Camelot, I would do it.”

As for the latest murder, the family also wants answers and wants to find the suspect.

“And whoever did it…God bless your soul because I’m looking for ya,” Jett said.

Police remain out at the apartment complex Wednesday morning investigating Lowe’s death. Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Atlanta CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

