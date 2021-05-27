Man found shot to death inside Kansas City home in second homicide of day, police say

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Thursday inside a Kansas City home south of Research Medical Center, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to calls just after 7 a.m. reporting that a man was found unresponsive inside a home in the 2500 block of East 68th Terrace, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, spokesman for Kansas City police.

Arriving officers were directed to the victim who appeared to have been shot, Becchina said. Emergency medical workers declared the man dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were searching the area for witnesses and for evidence.

The killing marked the 62st homicide this year in Kansas City. By this time last year, there had been 73 killings. Last year ended with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case or any unsolved homicide in Kansas City.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.