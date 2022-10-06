Man found shot to death inside rental truck in Hollywood, police say

Los Angeles police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man whose body was found in a U-Haul pickup truck in Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of West Carlos Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday found the rental truck parked on the wrong side of street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Inside the truck, officers discovered the unidentified victim — described as being in his late 50s — dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

No further information was released about the suspect or the motive for the shooting. The investigation is continuing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.